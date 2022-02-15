Road in Harborough village shuts to allow for vital work on historic bridge over canal

Latest news.

A road has been shut to traffic in a Harborough district village this week as vital work is carried out on a historic swing bridge over the canal.

A Canal and River Trust maintenance team is working to overhaul and improve the ancient bridge on Swingbridge Street, Foxton, to make it easier to operate.

A Trust spokesman said: “The works are to improve the tracks and wheel mechanism of the bridge to make it easier to operate.

“Over time, and with rainfall, the tracks can get clogged up with debris making it difficult to move the bridge,” he said.