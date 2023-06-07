Road closure: Section of A6 near Desborough will be closed this Friday (June 9)

The roadworks will be in force over the weekend.

A road closure will be in force along the A6 near Desborough from Friday (June 9).

A section of the A6, between the Desborough Road roundabout and the Braybrooke Road roundabout, will be closed to allow maintenance works to the railway bridge.

It will be in force from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Tuesday (June 13). A diversion route will be in place during the closure, which will be signposted.

The works involve the removal of the existing carriageway and verges to allow the application of a new waterproof coating to the bridge deck, to improve the lifetime of the structure.

Once completed, the carriageway and verges will be re-instated.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “We need to do some vital maintenance work on the A6 and while we try to keep our roads open and moving, sometimes we need to close them fully to carry out repairs.

“We always consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption, however, works of this nature can only be carried out under a full closure, both in terms of safety and getting the job done as quickly as possible.