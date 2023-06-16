Road closure: Section of A6 near Desborough will be closed again this weekend

Part of the A6 near Desborough will be closed once again this weekend.

This is due to ongoing maintenance work on a railway bridge.

North Northampton Council said that full road closure will once again be needed between the Desborough Road roundabout and the Braybrooke Road roundabout due to the "complexity of the work".

The closure will be in place between 9.30am on Saturday June 17 and 8pm on Sunday June 18.

A diversion route will be in place during the closure, which will be signposted.

The same section was closed on Friday June 9.

North Northampton Council said: "It had been anticipated that the work could be completed during a closure last weekend but this has not been possible.

"The project involves removing the existing carriageway and verges to expose the bridge deck to apply a new waterproof coating.