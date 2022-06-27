Road closure after serious multi-vehicle crash on busy road near Harborough

A serious multi-vehicle crash has happened this afternoon on a busy road near Market Harborough.

The A427 between Market Harborough and Corby has been closed as a result as all three 999 emergency services deal with the accident.

The crash occurred near the church in Brampton Ash just after 12.30pm, said Northamptonshire Police.

Firefighters and ambulance crews also raced to the scene.