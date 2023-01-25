Road closed near Harborough after crash – police advising motorists to avoid the area
Emergency services are at the scene
By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 6:04pm
A road near Market Harborough has been closed following a crash.
The collision between two cars at about 4pm happened on the B6047 through Tur Langton - at the junction with Mere Road and also at the junction with Main Street.
The fire service, ambulance service and police are at the scene.
"Please seek alternative route until further notice, thank you for your patience," said Leicestershire Police.