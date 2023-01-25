The collision between two cars at about 4pm happened on the B6047 through Tur Langton - at the junction with Mere Road and also at the junction with Main Street.

A road near Market Harborough has been closed following a crash.

The fire service, ambulance service and police are at the scene.