Road closed in Broughton Astley due to a police incident

Leicestershire Police said the closure is in Main Street in Broughton Astley, at the junction with Cosby Road and at the junction with Orchard Road.

A road has been closed in the Harborough district due to a police incident.

Leicestershire Police said the closure is in Main Street in Broughton Astley, at the junction with Cosby Road and at the junction with Orchard Road.

They have not given any details about the incident but said the road is closed until further notice