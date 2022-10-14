News you can trust since 1854

Road closed - emergency services are currently dealing with a major motorway crash near Rugby

Police are advising people to avoid the area

By The Newsroom
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 7:53am
The M6 is currently closed southbound between J2 (Coventry) and the M1/A14 Catthorpe Interchange due to a serious collision on the link road from the M6 south to the M1 south.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a major crash near Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said: "Thanks for your patience if you're caught within the closure."

