Road closed - emergency services are currently dealing with a major motorway crash near Rugby
Police are advising people to avoid the area
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
14th Oct 2022, 7:53am
Emergency services are currently dealing with a major crash near Rugby.
The M6 is currently closed southbound between J2 (Coventry) and the M1/A14 Catthorpe Interchange due to a serious collision on the link road from the M6 south to the M1 south.
Warwickshire Police said: "Thanks for your patience if you're caught within the closure."