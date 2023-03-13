Residents turn out in support of rail link between Northampton and Market Harborough

Campaigners have called for the line to reopen

Residents are backing calls for a rail link between Northampton to Market Harborough.

Some 30 locals attended a meeting by the English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) about reopening the line, which opened in 1859 and closed in 1981.

Campaigners say reopening it would improve local transport links for the public and freight.

And on Saturday (March 11) residents who support the plans met at Harborough Methodist Church for more information about reopening the line.

ERTA secretary Richard Pill said: “Since closure in 1982 the abandoned route has been turned into many things including development over old route at the Market Harborough end, the Brampton Way (popular footpath, cycleway and wildlife corridor), a steam preservation establishment and now a Northern Relief Road which on a flat surface, will cross the old railway route north of built Northampton.

“These sorts of problems are not untypical of many rail reinstatement projects across the country and need some balanced resolution.”

Local Cllr Peter James said: “This meeting is specific to gauge opinion on the local level of support for the re-opening the Market Harborough to Northampton link.

“From my point of view, it would be a strong climate change action and generally improve the rail system in the East Midlands.”

ERTA says reopening the line would make transport links to the wider area more accessible and relieve pressure on transport in and out of London on the West Coast Main Line.

The campaigners also say a new rail link would relieve traffic on busy roads.

A spokesman said: “Northampton and Leicester suffer from congestion and without the improved rebuilt rail links, it will only get worse with compounded emissions, pollution, waste and hazards for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.”

They claim calls have been made to open the line since it first closed, and that regular delays from Oxford and Bedford into Leicester mean an alternative solution needs to be found.