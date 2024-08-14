Residents called on to help drive the future of Leicestershire's transport

Locals can have their say in an online consultation.

Leicestershire residents are being urged to have their say on the future of transport in the region.

The county council has released its fourth Local Transport Plan (LTP4) Core Document – its strategy for transport up to 2040 – and residents can share their thoughts on it in an online consultation.

The document details the first of three phases which will set out the authority’s vision and objectives for transport up to 2050.

It aims to boost greener travel and improve connectivity across Leicestershire, and using transport to drive cleaner, greener and healthier communities.

The plan’s five core themes are: enabling health and wellbeing, protecting the environment, delivering economic growth, enhancing the transport network’s resilience and embracing innovation.

Leicestershire’s population is growing faster than the national and East Midlands average. And it is projected to rise from 713,000 to 830,000 by 2043, with over 65s as the largest age group. The council aims to grow the county’s our transport networks to support the increasing population.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “LTP4 is our most community-focused transport plan to date. We’re striving to understand and tackle challenges our communities face, meeting their needs now and into the future, reflecting their goals and aspirations. It’s vital that we hear your feedback through this new consultation.

"We recognise that many of us no longer travel to the office by car every morning rush hour, preferring to work from home and travelling instead at weekends for leisure. An ageing population relies heavily on public transport for health and independence. Our transport strategies must reflect your realities.

"Environmental challenges have never been more urgent. We know that poor air quality is a serious contributor to ill health and so we must initiate widespread behaviour change which takes as many vehicles off the road as possible. Making it easier to use public transport, as well as walking, cycling and wheeling is fundamental to this plan.”

An up-to-date Local Transport Plan reflecting the community’s needs helps to secure funding now and in future.

Feedback from the consultation will be collated and used to inform the next stage of the transport plan.

The consultation is open until Monday September 23 and can be found via leicestershire.gov.uk/ltp4-draft