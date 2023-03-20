News you can trust since 1854
Potholes in Harborough among those to be repaired thanks to cash boost

The cash is from government to improve highways.

By Hannah Richardson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:48 GMT
Potholes in Harborough are among those set to be repaired after local authorities received a cash boost from government.

Leicester City Council and Leicestershire County Council will both receive funding to help fill in potholes.

The cash is from government to improve England’s highways, with some £200million nationally set aside for maintenance during this financial year.

It is in addition to the existing highways maintenance funding announced in 2021, which promised more than £2.7 billion of funding between 2022 and 2025.

Harborough District Council leader Phil King said the injection of cash was welcome news for all road users across Leicestershire and Harborough.

Leicestershire County Council, which is responsible for the upkeep of county roads, will receive £3,156,400 of funding, specifically to repair potholes.

Leicester City Council will receive a smaller portion of the money at £580,000.

Ministers claim the repairs will help lower vehicle maintenance costs for workers, families and businesses, and safeguard the road network.

