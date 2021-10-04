Police and passing drivers rescue runaway sheep on a road in the Harborough district

This was the moment when a police officer, with the help of passing drivers, managed to rescue a runaway sheep in the Harborough district.

This was the moment when a police officer, with the help of passing drivers, managed to rescue a runaway sheep in the Harborough district.

The adventurous sheep ran out on to the B6047 road near Tilton on the Hill at the weekend.

And this intrepid officer was quickly backed up by passing drivers as he rounded up the woolly runaway and put him back in the field.

“Out on patrol and come across this escaped sheep on the B6047,” said the Harborough-based policeman.