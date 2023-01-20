Part of the A47 closed in the north of the Harborough district due to crash

Police said a crash has led to the closure of seven-mile stretch of the road from the B6047 turn for Melton, near Billesdon, all the way to Uppingham town centre, in Rutland.

Part of the A47 is currently closed in the north of the Harborough district.

