Part of the A47 closed in the north of the Harborough district due to crash
Police are advising people to avoid the area
By The Newsroom
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:56am
Part of the A47 is currently closed in the north of the Harborough district.
Police said a crash has led to the closure of seven-mile stretch of the road from the B6047 turn for Melton, near Billesdon, all the way to Uppingham town centre, in Rutland.
Advertisement
"Please find alternative routes," said Leicestershire Police, who have not pinpointed the exact location of the crash.