Part of A6 between Harborough and Kibworth closed due to burst water pipe

Part of the A6 between Market Harborough and Kibworth has been closed due to a burst water pipe.

The incident was reported at about 12.25pm and a road closure is in place both ways near the turn off for Gumley.

Severn Trent said it has had reports of interruptions to people's water supply.