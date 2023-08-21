Part of A6 between Harborough and Kibworth closed due to burst water pipe
Leicestershire Police are advising people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:14 BST
Part of the A6 between Market Harborough and Kibworth has been closed due to a burst water pipe.
The incident was reported at about 12.25pm and a road closure is in place both ways near the turn off for Gumley.
Severn Trent said it has had reports of interruptions to people's water supply.
Leicestershire Police said: "Please seek alternative routes."