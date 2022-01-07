One of Harborough’s busiest roads will shut during the day for three days this month

The stretch of Kettering Road between Springfield Street and the Cherry Tree pub will be closed to drivers between 9am and 3pm on Monday January 17, Tuesday January 18 and Wednesday January 19.

One of Market Harborough’s busiest roads will be shut during the day for three days this month.

The stretch of Kettering Road between Springfield Street and the Cherry Tree pub will be closed to drivers between 9am and 3pm on Monday January 17, Tuesday January 18 and Wednesday January 19.

The route is being sealed off to traffic as Leicestershire County Council works teams carry out crucial patching-up and improvements to the road surface.