One of Harborough’s busiest roads is being closed from today (Monday) during the day for three days

Diversions will be put in place
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:34 pm
One of Market Harborough’s busiest roads is being closed from today (Monday) during the day for three days.
The stretch of Kettering Road between Springfield Street and the Cherry Tree pub will be closed to drivers between 9am and 3pm today, tomorrow and on Wednesday.
The route is being sealed off to traffic as Leicestershire County Council works teams carry out essential patching-up and improvements to the road surface.
Motorists will be diverted via Gorse Lane, Rockingham Road, St Mary’s Road and vice versa.