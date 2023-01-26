Passengers have been warned no trains will stop at Market Harborough station this Sunday as part of a Network Rail project to electrify the railway between Kettering and Wigston.

Rail replacement buses will be running between Market Harborough, Kettering and Leicester as a result of the work on the Midlands Main Line.

Network Rail says half of the foundations have already been installed as part of the upgrade, but teams need to clear overhanging vegetation near the rail lines before the work can continue, which is why the line will close.

Services to and from London will be diverted to Melton Mowbray and Corby and Sunday’s East Midlands Railway connect services will only run between London and Wellingborough.

Gavin Crook, from Network Rail, said: “We’re packing in as much work as we can over the weekend and there will be some changes to services through Market Harborough. Please plan ahead, check your journey before setting off and allow extra time. Installing half of our foundations is a significant milestone which takes us one step closer to delivering a cleaner, greener railway for both passengers and our lineside neighbours.”

Work to the Midlands Main Line has caused further disruption across the county in recent weeks. Network Rail announced earlier this month that a busy commuter road will be closed for over half a year while a railway bridge is upgraded.

