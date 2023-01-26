Multi-vehicle crash leads to road closure and delays on the edge of the Harborough district

A multi-vehicle crash in Cosby is causing delays on the rural roads in south Leicestershire.

A multi-vehicle crash in Cosby is causing delays on the rural roads in south Leicestershire.

Police reported the crash at just after 6pm today (Thursday) and have closed the road from The Nook to the junction with Broughton Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closure is causing delays on roads on the the edge of the Harborough district.