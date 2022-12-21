Neil O'Brien has hit out at the 'unreliable' service

Harborough’s MP has demanded an ‘urgent meeting’ over the reliability of local bus services.

Neil O’Brien says he has received complains about company Arriva’s X3 and 31 buses not turning up on time, lengthy delays, and overcrowded services.

Some residents say they have been left waiting in the cold and on overcrowded buses.

The MP says he has written to the company and demanded an urgent meeting.

He told the Mail: “These routes serve several communities in my constituency, including Market Harborough, the Kibworths, Great Glen, and Oadby. They are vital lifelines for many of my constituents, especially for those who are unable to drive. I share their concerns, many of whom rely on these services to get to work, access education, attend medical appointments, and to travel to entertainment venues in Leicester.

“It is concerning many bus users are left waiting for extended periods, which is an unacceptable situation, especially during the recent cold weather snap. Many have also told me about situations of having to stand on overcrowded buses when they do arrive.

“I am demanding a meeting with Arriva to see what we can do to improve the two services, both immediately and in the long term. Residents deserve a reliable service and that is what I shall be demanding of the company.”