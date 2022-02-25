More Intercity and regional trains at Harborough station from this Sunday

Passengers will be able to catch many more Intercity and regional trains from Market Harborough railway station from this Sunday (February 27).

The full Intercity weekday timetable will be reinstated by East Midlands Railway (EMR) with an increase of eight services.

And 33 Sunday Regional services will also be reintroduced - providing more leisure travel opportunities across the region.

EMR is acting after getting many more staff back on duty following many months of Covid-related absences.

The company has also resolved its long-running industrial action dispute with the RMT union.

“This is particularly significant, bringing resolution to a 13 year Senior Conductor dispute,” said the rail operator.

Paul Barnfield, Operations Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We are pleased to be able to reintroduce services to our network from this weekend.

“This is a positive step in the right direction and is made possible by the continued decline in Covid-related staff absences and the resolution of industrial disputes."

Today Harborough MP Neil O’Brien welcomed the reinstatement of many more local rail services through Market Harborough.

Neil said: “This is a welcome step forward towards living with Covid.

“It is good to hear that Covid-related staff absences have reduced which is enabling more services to return and providing greater travel options to constituents.

“This will also help to deal with possible congestion and busyness on peak services,” said the MP.