Man dies following crash between lorry and car on the edge of the Harborough district
Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision to get in touch to help their investigation
A man has died following a crash on the A5, on the edge of the Harborough district.
The man in his 30s, who was in the car, was declared dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The collision occurred at around at around 1.10pm today (Monday March 6) between the M6 flyover and the junction with the A426.
Specialist officers have been deployed to support the man’s family.
One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An ambulance spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found two men from the car and the lorry.
“The first man, who was the driver of the car, car was in a critical condition.
“Unfortunately, it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.
“The driver of the lorry was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment.”
Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision to get in touch to help their investigation.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area in the moments before the collision took place.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with information should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 144 of 6 March 2023.