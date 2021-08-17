Major road near Harborough is currently closed due to a serious accident

The A6 near Harborough is currently closed due a serious accident this afternoon (Tuesday)

Police have shut the busy A6 between Market Harborough and Kibworth this afternoon after a car and a motorbike collided.

Drivers are being diverted as the route is closed in both directions between the McDonald’s Roundabout on the edge of Market Harborough and the West Langton Road turn by the railway bridge.

The police and ambulances raced to the scene at 12.20pm this afternoon after the accident was reported.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.