Main road through Harborough set to reopen later today (Wednesday) following days of diversions
Diversions are currently in place
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 9:24am
A main road is set to reopen later today (Wednesday) after work is completed by Leicestershire County Council.
The authority closed Kettering Road in Market Harborough to install drains to reduce the risk of flooding.
Diversions are currently in place but set to be removed by the end of today.
A council spokesman said: “This is drainage work to put pipework into a gully and install drains to reduce the risk of flooding. There is a fully-signed diversion route on site.”