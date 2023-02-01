M1 partly closed near Lutterworth due to police incident - delays likely in the area
Police are advising people to avoid the area
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:30pm
The M1 is partly closed near Lutterworth due to a police incident.
Police said they have shut the northbound side between junction 20 and 21 at about 4.15pm.
"We will attempt to get traffic moving again as soon as possible," said Leicestershire Police.
"Thank you for your patience."