Long delays are expected in the area with two major roads being closed after a lorry crash.

Long delays are expected in the area with two major roads being closed after a lorry crash.

Police said part of the lorry is resting over the edge of a bridge but the driver is now safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crash on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange, has closed both the M1 southbound at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.

Leicestershire Police said: "Police were called this morning (Monday 24 April) at 4.37am to a report of a collision involving a lorry on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange.

"It is reported the lorry has collided with the barrier leaving part of the vehicle and the barrier resting over the edge of the carriageway.

"The driver has safely left his vehicle and is not injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The M1 southbound carriageway is closed at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.