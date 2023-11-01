Little Bowden Society to go back in time to explore the history of Christmas cards

The event will be held on Wednesday November 15

The history of Christmas cards will be explored at a talk in Little Bowden.

The Little Bowdon Society Committee is holding the event at St Nicholas Church Hall on Wednesday November 15 at 7.30pm.

Presenting the talk will be Steph Mastoris, who is head of museums at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales.

Steph also has connections to the Market Harborough Museum and was involved with the society in its early days.