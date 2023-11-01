News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Little Bowden Society to go back in time to explore the history of Christmas cards

The event will be held on Wednesday November 15
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:42 GMT
Steph Mastoris, head of museums at Amgueddfa Cymru, will present the talk.Steph Mastoris, head of museums at Amgueddfa Cymru, will present the talk.
Steph Mastoris, head of museums at Amgueddfa Cymru, will present the talk.

The history of Christmas cards will be explored at a talk in Little Bowden.

The Little Bowdon Society Committee is holding the event at St Nicholas Church Hall on Wednesday November 15 at 7.30pm.

Presenting the talk will be Steph Mastoris, who is head of museums at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum of Wales.

Steph also has connections to the Market Harborough Museum and was involved with the society in its early days.

Non-members are welcome.