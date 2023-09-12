Leicestershire County Council driving toward green future with £3million electric vehicle chargepoint bid

The council is set to decide on locations for the EV chargepoints.

More than £3 million in government funding has been secured to install electric vehicle chargepoints across Leicestershire.

Working with other local authorities and Midlands Connect, Leicestershire County Council secured funding through the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure scheme (LEVI). It is among 13 Midlands councils to secure the funding from a £39million pot.

The funding can be used from 2024/25 and is expected to deliver up to 2,500 public electric vehicle chargepoints across the county by the end of 2030 to meet growing demand for electric vehicles (EV). Initially, the LEVI funding will be used for up to 100 EV chargepoints across all seven districts.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “This is a fantastic boost for Leicestershire we welcome this investment from central government. It means we can begin the delivery of chargepoints across the county, but we also look forward to further discussions with the government about future funding for this important infrastructure.”

The council will develop a delivery plan to decide on areas with the greatest need for the chargepoints, focusing on residential streets where there is limited off-street parking.

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: “This is a vital next step in our efforts to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region ahead of the phase out of sales of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030. This funding will improve the lives of those living in the Midlands.”