Last chance to have your say on changes to bus services across Harborough and throughout Leicestershire

You have only three more days to help decide how bus services are shaken up across Harborough and throughout Leicestershire.

Leicestershire County Council is setting out to forge a much closer rapport with bus operators in a bid to improve public transport.

The local authority is keen to hear from people who use buses – and those who don’t.

But you’ll have to jump on board soon – because the deadline for making your voice heard on this crucial issue is this Friday July 30.

Working more closely with bus operators to set up a Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) will unlock “significant Government funding”.

The Government is to inject £3 billion to support a National Bus Strategy to make catching a bus much more attractive to people.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re picking up the gauntlet as there’s a need to reverse the recent shift in journeys away from public transport as a result of the pandemic and encourage passengers back on to public transport.

“But it’s clear we have to work closely and swiftly with local bus operators to deliver such benefits as simpler fares, contactless payments, more services at the right times and ticketing so people can easily inter-change across public transport.”

The BSIP development is a vital strand of the council’s Environment Strategy.

That sets out how the council will cut the environmental impact of travel and transport.

“Providing frequent, high-quality passenger transport services is a key element of the council’s commitment to climate change.

"It will build on the recent work we’ve done with the city council on electric park and ride buses and our wider mission to decarbonise transport,” added Cllr O’Shea.

“The council also wants help from the general public and other interested parties in developing the BSIP.

“It wants to know what would improve public transport and what would make people use it more,” said the county council.

“We’d like to hear from people who already use buses, those who currently don’t, as well as feedback from public, private and voluntary organisations.”