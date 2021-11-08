Hundreds of rush-hour drivers reduced to a crawl near Harborough as a trucker tweeted an apology for breaking down
Apologetic trucker Bill tweeted: "Sorry A14 I'm stuck in gear. Can't move my truck"
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:50 am
Hundreds of rush-hour drivers are being reduced to a crawl on the A14 near Market Harborough this morning (Monday) as a trucker tweeted an apology for breaking down.
The stranded lorry driver said sorry as traffic was slowed to walking pace eastbound from Kelmarsh to Rothwell as one lane of the busy route was blocked just before junction four.
Apologetic trucker Bill tweeted: "Sorry A14 I'm stuck in gear. Can't move my truck.
“Jammed,” he reported. “Won't even roll."