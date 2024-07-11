Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers travelling through Market Harborough town centre are being warned of an upcoming road closure.

Part of Coventry Road in the town will be shut from next Wednesday, July 17.

The closure is being put in place for “public safety”. It is to allow Severn Trent to “undertake new water connection”, highways authority Leicestershire County Council has said.

It is expected to be in place for three days. The route will be shut to drivers between The Square and The Commons in the town.

A proposed diversion will be in place. This will take drivers via The Square, Northampton Road and Welland Park Road before re-joining the Coventry road – and vice versa.