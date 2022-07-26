Harborough railway passengers urged not to travel tomorrow (Wednesday) due to planned strike action

Railway passengers are being urged not to travel tomorrow (Wednesday) due to planned strike action.

Railway passengers are being urged not to travel tomorrow (Wednesday) due to planned strike action.

East Midlands Railway is calling on users to only travel by rail if essential after union RMT confirmed strikes would go ahead.

It means trains will be significantly reduced and will run only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Services on July 28 will also be affected and start at the later time of 7am with some reductions throughout the day.

An East Midlands Railways spokesman said: “We will be operating a significantly reduced service on the July 27. We ask customers to only travel by rail if necessary. If you do decide to travel, plan ahead and leave extra time for disruption and short notice changes.”