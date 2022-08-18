Harborough rail users urged to only travel if essential as more strikes take place

Railway passengers are being urged not to travel today (Thursday) and Saturday (August 20) due to strike action.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is calling on users to only travel by rail if essential after unions RMT and TSSA confirmed strikes would go ahead.

A EMR spokesman said: “Unions have confirmed members will be taking strike action. As a result, we will be operating a significantly reduced services on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August. We ask customers to only travel by rail if necessary.

"If you do decide to travel, plan ahead and leave extra time for disruption and short notice changes.

The strike will also affect East Midlands Connect services between Nottingham and Sheffield and services between Leicester and Nottingham.