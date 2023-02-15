Harborough football scholar and Thai cave rescue survivor dies unexpectedly

Duangpetch was enrolled at The Brooke College Football Academy last year.

A promising member of a Harborough football academy, and survivor of the remarkable Thai cave rescue mission which hit the headlines in 2018, has died unexpectedly.

Duangpetch Promthep, who is from Chiang Rai in Thailand, was enrolled at The Brooke College Football Academy last year.

He was captain of The Wild Boars football team which became trapped for over two weeks in an extensive cave system in his home region in 2018.

After the cave flooded, the team were stranded in darkness without food before they were found by divers as part of a search mission involving over 10,000 people.

The 17-year-old died yesterday (Tuesday) after he was found unconscious in his dormitory on Sunday.

It is thought he died from a head injury. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

After winning his scholarship with the academy, Duangpetch wrote a heartfelt post on his Instagram account that read: “I promise that I will make every day here worth it. Thank you for all kind adults for making me here today.”