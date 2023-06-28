Harborough drivers told to expect delays until February 2024 as two railway bridges are demolished

Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic as work takes place to upgrade railway bridges.

Network Rail is demolishing bridges in Newton Harcourt on Fleckney Road and Wistow Road as part of its work to electrify the Midland Main Line from Kettering to Wigston.

Wistow Road has been closed since May, but now temporary three-way traffic lights have been installed on Glen Road while work takes place in Fleckney Road. They will remain in place until July 14 before close fully on July 31 until February 2024.

The company says it has been planned to cause the least amount of disruption, in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council.

Spokeswoman Jenny Blake said: “The work we’re doing to raise these bridges is crucial and will help us move forward on the Midland Main Line upgrade.