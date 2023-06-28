News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Harborough drivers told to expect delays until February 2024 as two railway bridges are demolished

It’s part of a project electrifying train lines
By Laura Kearns
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic as work takes place to upgrade railway bridges.Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic as work takes place to upgrade railway bridges.
Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic as work takes place to upgrade railway bridges.

Drivers are being urged to prepare for traffic as work takes place to upgrade railway bridges.

Network Rail is demolishing bridges in Newton Harcourt on Fleckney Road and Wistow Road as part of its work to electrify the Midland Main Line from Kettering to Wigston.

Wistow Road has been closed since May, but now temporary three-way traffic lights have been installed on Glen Road while work takes place in Fleckney Road. They will remain in place until July 14 before close fully on July 31 until February 2024.

The company says it has been planned to cause the least amount of disruption, in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council.

Most Popular

Spokeswoman Jenny Blake said: “The work we’re doing to raise these bridges is crucial and will help us move forward on the Midland Main Line upgrade.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, and we’d urge drivers to leave extra time for their journey.”

Related topics:DriversNetwork RailHarboroughKettering