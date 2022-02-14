Full-scale 999 operation launched after lorry crashes into Harborough district house

A busy road has been closed by police in a Harborough village this morning due to an “ongoing incident”.

A full-scale 999 operation was launched after a lorry smashed into a house in a Harborough district village today (Monday).

Police, firefighters and an ambulance all raced to the scene after the wagon crashed in to the front of the house on Leicester Road, Fleckney.

The rush-hour accident happened just before 8.30am this morning, said Leicestershire Police.

Police said that “significant damage” has been caused to the property but no one was injured in the freakish incident.

Officers shut Leicester Road between the junction of Coleman Road and the High Street until further notice as the crash was tackled.

Two fire engines from Wigston station were scrambled to attend the incident.

The badly shaken-up truck driver was checked over by medics at the scene but isn’t believed to be hurt, said the fire service.