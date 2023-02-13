Firefighters tackling blaze at historic Lutterworth pub - road closure in place
By Phil Hibble
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:48pm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at historic Lutterworth pub.
The thatched roof of The Shambles pub in the town centre is on fire.
Police said traffic is moving slowly in the town centre due and Bell Street is closed.
The fire was reported at 1.10pm.
Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area.