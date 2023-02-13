News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters tackling blaze at historic Lutterworth pub - road closure in place

Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area.

By Phil Hibble
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:48pm

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at historic Lutterworth pub.

The thatched roof of The Shambles pub in the town centre is on fire.

Police said traffic is moving slowly in the town centre due and Bell Street is closed.

The thatched roof of The Shambles pub in the town centre is on fire (photo by Bethan Dalby)
Most Popular

The fire was reported at 1.10pm.

Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area.

LutterworthEmergency servicesPolice