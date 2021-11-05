Firefighters and air ambulance at the scene of a serious crash on the western edge of the Harborough district

Firefighters were this afternoon (Friday) battling to free a person trapped after a serious crash on the western edge of the Harborough district.

The regional air ambulance has dashed to the scene along with police and land ambulances as a southbound stretch of the A5 was shut.

Fire crews from Lutterworth as well as Hinckley raced to the accident on the A5 near Sharnford at about 12.45pm.

As well as the person trapped medics were also assessing and treating another casualty injured in the two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at the junction of the A5 with High Cross Road near Sharnford.