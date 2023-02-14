Final phase of Leicestershire's £3m pipe replacement project will take place in the Harborough district
The final 700 metres of pipes will be upgraded between the villages of Arnesby and Knapfton
The final phase of a £3 million pipe renewal programme in Leicestershire will take place on the edge of the Harborough district.
The works, which will see the final 700 metres of water pipes upgraded between the villages of Arnesby and Knapfton, are designed to meet the demands of a growing population and the pressures of climate change.
The project by Severn Trent is part of an overall £80 million programme of infrastructure renewal taking place in Leicestershire, which includes replacing water pipes to prevent leaks and bursts and laying of new sewer pipes to separate rainwater from foul water.Lisa Orme from Severn Trent said: “As our pipes age, they can degrade and become more prone to failure, so it is crucial that we are renewing our network to ensure it is in the best possible condition in order to reduce leakage and events such as bursts which can impact our customers’ supply. This project will also help us to futureproof the network, ensuring that it’s fit to handle the expected rise in demand as a result of population growth, and the effects of more extreme weather events due to climate change.
“This project has been vital in ensuring that residents of Knapfton, Arnesby and the surrounding area have a water network that they can rely on.”
Traffic management will be in place throughout.
Those water supply is expected to be interrupted will be contacted by the company. The works are expected to be complete by April.
For more information visit www.stwater.co.uk and search for Arnesby to Knapfton.