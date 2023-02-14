Final phase of Leicestershire's £3m pipe replacement project will take place in the Harborough district

The project by Severn Trent is part of an overall £80 million programme of infrastructure renewal taking place in Leicestershire, which includes replacing water pipes to prevent leaks and bursts and laying of new sewer pipes to separate rainwater from foul water.Lisa Orme from Severn Trent said: “As our pipes age, they can degrade and become more prone to failure, so it is crucial that we are renewing our network to ensure it is in the best possible condition in order to reduce leakage and events such as bursts which can impact our customers’ supply. This project will also help us to futureproof the network, ensuring that it’s fit to handle the expected rise in demand as a result of population growth, and the effects of more extreme weather events due to climate change.