Fewer trains will be running from Harborough from next Monday due staff absence amid the Omicron outbreak

Fewer trains will be running from Market Harborough from next Monday (January 17) due to “high levels” of staff absence amid the Omicron virus outbreak.

Fewer trains will be running from Market Harborough from next Monday (January 17) due to “high levels” of staff absence amid the Omicron virus outbreak.

The setback is expected to hit mainline services from Market Harborough into London’s St Pancras International.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says that far fewer passengers are also travelling at the moment as more people return to working from home.

“EMR, like other rail operators and other industries, is experiencing high levels of Covid-related absence among its workforce.

“In addition, Government advice to work from home means passenger demand is also very low,” said East Midlands Railway this afternoon.

“The timetable changes will see a reduction in EMR services of approximately four per cent - with the most popular services remaining unaffected.

“This will help to provide a robust and reliable service for customers while also ensuring the service is as efficient as possible.”

Paul Barnfield, EMR’s Operations Director, said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services.

“At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling,” said Mr Barnfield.

“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed.