Drivers warned of long delays in the area after serious crash near Lutterworth
The crash reportedly involved a number of vehicles
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT
Drivers are being warned of long delays after a serious crash near Lutterworth.
The collision happened this afternoon (Wednesday) on the M1, just before Junction 20 for Lutterworth, and has reportedly involved a number of vehicles.
Emergency services said some lanes have been closed and this is affecting traffic in the area.