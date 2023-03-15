News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
25 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Drivers warned of long delays in the area after serious crash near Lutterworth

The crash reportedly involved a number of vehicles

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT
Drivers are being warned of long delays after a serious crash near Lutterworth.
Drivers are being warned of long delays after a serious crash near Lutterworth.
Drivers are being warned of long delays after a serious crash near Lutterworth.

Drivers are being warned of long delays after a serious crash near Lutterworth.

The collision happened this afternoon (Wednesday) on the M1, just before Junction 20 for Lutterworth, and has reportedly involved a number of vehicles.

Emergency services said some lanes have been closed and this is affecting traffic in the area.

DriversLutterworthEmergency services