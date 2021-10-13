Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the busy A6 at Kibworth
Temporary lights are operating in the area
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:25 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:26 am
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the busy A6 at Kibworth.
Temporary lights are operating from 9.30am-3pm every day until this Friday (October 15) as BT Openreach engineers carry out essential work.
Motorists will face being held up between Debdale Lane and Langton Road at Kibworth, warns Leicester Area Traffic Control.