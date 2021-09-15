Driver has lucky escape after crashing into a tree on the A6 near Kibworth

A driver had a lucky escape after they veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp early today (Wednesday).

A driver had a lucky escape after they veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp early today (Wednesday).

The motorist escaped uninjured after hitting the tree on the busy road linking Market Harborough to Leicester just before 7am today, said police.

Officers called to the scene shut the road – sparking long rush-hour tailbacks - as the tree had fallen into the road.