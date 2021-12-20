Driver crashes at new roundabout on the edge of Harborough – just days after it was opened

The driver escaped unhurt and alerted police

By Red Williams
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:15 pm
A driver has crashed at a new roundabout on the A6 on the southern edge of Market Harborough – just days after it was opened.

The motorist’s pick-up truck collided with signs on the roundabout at the top of Kettering Road in the early hours of Saturday.

He ended up perched on a bank sitting above the busy new junction.

The driver escaped unhurt and alerted police.

He told officers that he would arrange for his vehicle to be recovered himself after the single-vehicle incident at about 2am on Saturday.

The new roundabout was built and opened just last week in a bid to improve traffic safety after a string of crashes at the blackspot junction over the last few years.

