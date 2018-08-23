Disruption to trains between Market Harborough and London

People travelling by rail between London and Market Harborough have been advised to use alternative routes after a person was struck by a train.

East Midlands Trains says its services to and from London are being disrupted by the incident, which took place between London and Luton.

The firm said the line was expected to reopen at 5pm, but that a normal service will not resume on the route until 7pm.

If you are travelling between London St Pancras and Loughborough/Leicester/ Market Harborough the alternative routes advised by East Midlands Trains are:

Virgin Trains services between Nuneaton / Birmingham New Street and London Euston, then CrossCountry services between Leicester and Nuneaton / Birmingham New Street,

or alternatively

London North Eastern Railway services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross, then CrossCountry services between Leicester and Peterborough.