Delays to trains after damage to bridge near Harborough

There are delays to trains this morning (Thursday) after a bridge was damaged near Market Harborough.

This is between Kettering and Leicester so it is disrupting trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras route.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Trains said; "Staff are on site now and are examining the extent of the damage. Until they confirm the bridge structure is secure, trains are unable to run through the area.

"The earliest we are expecting the line to reopen is 11am."

Trains running through the area in both directions between Kettering and Leicester are being diverted and not calling at Market Harborough. Some services also may not be able to call at Leicester.

This diversion will add an additional 35-40 minutes to journeys.

"As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again," said the spokesperson.