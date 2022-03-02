Country road closed in Harborough district due to overturned lorry
“Officers attended and no injuries have been reported,” said police
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:42 pm
A country road has been closed by police in the Harborough district after a lorry overturned at about 12midday today (Wednesday).
The vehicle crashed on Saddington Lane, Shearsby, near Fleckney, said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.
“Officers attended and no injuries have been reported,” said police.
“The road remains closed while the vehicle is recovered.”