A6 in Kibworth closed following crash

Drivers urged to take different routes

By Laura Kearns
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 5:37pm
A crash on the A6 in Kibworth has led the road to be closed in both directions.

Leicestershire Police say the road is closed between the junction with West Langton Road and the Roundabout with B6047, near to the BP garage.

From 4.30pm on Friday (December 30) drivers were urged to take different routes and avoid the area.

More information as we receive it.