A6 closed near Harborough due to a crash

The A6 is closed near Market Harborough due to a crash.

The A6 is closed near Market Harborough due to a crash.

The main road is closed in both directions from the McDonalds/BP Garage roundabout and East Langton Road junction.

This is affecting traffic on other nearby routes.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

In a separate incident, there has been a collision on Gartree Road, Stoughton