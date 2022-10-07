A6 closed near Harborough due to a crash
Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes
The A6 is closed near Market Harborough due to a crash.
The main road is closed in both directions from the McDonalds/BP Garage roundabout and East Langton Road junction.
This is affecting traffic on other nearby routes.
Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.
In a separate incident, there has been a collision on Gartree Road, Stoughton
Leicestesrhire Police said: “Please avoid the area whilst vehicles are being recovered.”