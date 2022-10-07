News you can trust since 1854

A6 closed near Harborough due to a crash

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:18 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:51 pm
The A6 is closed near Market Harborough due to a crash.
The main road is closed in both directions from the McDonalds/BP Garage roundabout and East Langton Road junction.

This is affecting traffic on other nearby routes.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

In a separate incident, there has been a collision on Gartree Road, Stoughton

Leicestesrhire Police said: “Please avoid the area whilst vehicles are being recovered.”

