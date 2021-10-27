A6 closed near Harborough after motorcyclist injured in car crash

The busy A6 has been shut this afternoon (Wednesday) near Market Harborough after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car.

The accident happened just after 2pm today on the stretch of the A6 between the McDonald’s roundabout and Rockingham Road/A427 roundabout.

Police and ambulances raced to the scene on the northern edge of Market Harborough after the alarm was raised.

The motorcyclist is believed to have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be “life-threatening”, said Leicestershire Police, as they urged drivers to stay clear of the area.

“The motorcyclist has suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and the road currently remains closed,” said police.