A14 closed in both directions after lorry crashes onto opposite carriageway

The A14 is closed in both directions after a lorry crashed onto the opposite carriageway.

The road is shut eastbound from the M6/M1 to J3 (Rothwell) and westbound between J3 and J2 (Kelmarsh).

A HGV crossed over from the eastbound carriageway onto the westbound carriageway and came to rest on its side.

There is a significant amount of damage to the central reservation barrier and emergency services are at the scene.

Long queues are forming with traffic all the way back to Kettering.