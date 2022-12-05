A water leak which has led to flooding in Market Harborough still not repaired
Sandbags have been put down to protect properties
A water leak which has resulted in flooding in Market Harborough has still not been repaired.
Sandbags were put down to protect homes along Northampton Road, with flooding at the junction of Caxton Street.
The leak started on Thursday and Severn Trent said repairs would be made on Monday night.
But staff say they were called to an urgent job which meant they could not make the repairs needed.
One side of the road has been closed with temporary traffic lights in place. The pavement also cannot be used.
A Severn Trent spokeswoman said: “Our teams who were due to be repairing the pipe last night were called onto an emergency job, so were unable to attend. We’re really sorry about that, but we will be aiming to reattend as soon as we can to complete the repair and get everything back to normal quickly. We’re aiming for a team to go back out tonight.”