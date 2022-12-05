File image.

A water leak which has resulted in flooding in Market Harborough has still not been repaired.

Sandbags were put down to protect homes along Northampton Road, with flooding at the junction of Caxton Street.

Advertisement

The leak started on Thursday and Severn Trent said repairs would be made on Monday night.

But staff say they were called to an urgent job which meant they could not make the repairs needed.

One side of the road has been closed with temporary traffic lights in place. The pavement also cannot be used.